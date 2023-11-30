On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals square off with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Nick Jensen going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nick Jensen score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Jensen stats and insights

  • Jensen is yet to score through 19 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
  • Jensen has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 76 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Jensen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:28 Away W 2-1
11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 2-1
11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:35 Home L 5-0
11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:24 Home W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:54 Home W 4-3
11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:56 Home W 3-0
11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:15 Away W 4-1
11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:37 Away W 4-2
11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:34 Home L 4-3 OT
11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 23:53 Home W 2-1

Capitals vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

