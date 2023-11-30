Will Matthew Phillips Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 30?
On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Matthew Phillips going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Matthew Phillips score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Phillips stats and insights
- In one of 16 games this season, Phillips scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.
- Phillips has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.4 hits and 16.0 blocked shots per game.
Phillips recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:55
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:19
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:52
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|10:26
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|10:23
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|6:09
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|9:42
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:54
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|3:18
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
Capitals vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
