The Liberty Flames (6-0) will try to build on a six-game win streak when they visit the No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (5-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 as 6.5-point underdogs. The Owls have won three games in a row. The over/under for the matchup is set at 147.5.

Liberty vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida Atlantic -6.5 147.5

Flames Betting Records & Stats

Liberty has played three games this season that finished with a combined score over 147.5 points.

The average total for Liberty's games this season is 146.7 points, 0.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Liberty is 5-0-0 against the spread this year.

Liberty will be named as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Flames have played as an underdog of +195 or more once this season and won that game.

Liberty has an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Liberty vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida Atlantic 3 50% 83 168.8 67.5 128.3 147.2 Liberty 3 60% 85.8 168.8 60.8 128.3 136.1

Additional Liberty Insights & Trends

The Flames' 85.8 points per game are 18.3 more points than the 67.5 the Owls allow to opponents.

Liberty is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall when it scores more than 67.5 points.

Liberty vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida Atlantic 4-2-0 2-2 3-3-0 Liberty 5-0-0 0-0 4-1-0

Liberty vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Atlantic Liberty 17-0 Home Record 19-1 11-3 Away Record 6-7 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-9-0 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.8 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

