The Florida Atlantic Owls (2-0) face the Liberty Flames (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This clash is available on ESPNU.

Liberty vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information

Liberty Top Players (2022-23)

  • Darius McGhee: 22.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kyle Rode: 11 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Colin Porter: 7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Blake Preston: 6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Shiloh Robinson: 7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Florida Atlantic Top Players (2022-23)

  • Johnell Davis: 13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Alijah Martin: 13.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Vladislav Goldin: 10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Nicholas Boyd: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Bryan Greenlee: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Liberty vs. Florida Atlantic Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic Rank Florida Atlantic AVG Liberty AVG Liberty Rank
39th 77.8 Points Scored 74.7 105th
46th 65.3 Points Allowed 60.9 8th
13th 35.9 Rebounds 30.8 241st
91st 9.5 Off. Rebounds 6.9 302nd
14th 9.6 3pt Made 10.4 4th
81st 14.4 Assists 16 19th
132nd 11.4 Turnovers 9.9 23rd

