The No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (5-1) will try to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Liberty Flames (6-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The Flames have taken six games in a row.

Liberty vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN

Liberty Stats Insights

The Flames are shooting 53.1% from the field, 11.1% higher than the 42% the Owls' opponents have shot this season.

Liberty has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.

The Owls are the rebounding team in the country, the Flames rank 251st.

The Flames' 85.8 points per game are 18.3 more points than the 67.5 the Owls give up.

When it scores more than 67.5 points, Liberty is 6-0.

Liberty Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Liberty scored 78.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 71.2.

At home, the Flames gave up 55.7 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 69.9.

Beyond the arc, Liberty knocked down fewer trifectas away (8.8 per game) than at home (11.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.7%) than at home (39.6%) too.

