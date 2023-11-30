How to Watch Liberty vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (5-1) will try to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Liberty Flames (6-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The Flames have taken six games in a row.
Liberty vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Liberty Stats Insights
- The Flames are shooting 53.1% from the field, 11.1% higher than the 42% the Owls' opponents have shot this season.
- Liberty has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.
- The Owls are the rebounding team in the country, the Flames rank 251st.
- The Flames' 85.8 points per game are 18.3 more points than the 67.5 the Owls give up.
- When it scores more than 67.5 points, Liberty is 6-0.
Liberty Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Liberty scored 78.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 71.2.
- At home, the Flames gave up 55.7 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 69.9.
- Beyond the arc, Liberty knocked down fewer trifectas away (8.8 per game) than at home (11.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.7%) than at home (39.6%) too.
Liberty Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Wichita State
|W 83-66
|HTC Center
|11/19/2023
|Vermont
|W 71-61
|HTC Center
|11/25/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|W 99-62
|Liberty Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/1/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/5/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Liberty Arena
