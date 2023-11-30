The No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (5-1) will try to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Liberty Flames (6-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The Flames have taken six games in a row.

Liberty vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
Liberty Stats Insights

  • The Flames are shooting 53.1% from the field, 11.1% higher than the 42% the Owls' opponents have shot this season.
  • Liberty has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.
  • The Owls are the rebounding team in the country, the Flames rank 251st.
  • The Flames' 85.8 points per game are 18.3 more points than the 67.5 the Owls give up.
  • When it scores more than 67.5 points, Liberty is 6-0.

Liberty Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Liberty scored 78.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 71.2.
  • At home, the Flames gave up 55.7 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 69.9.
  • Beyond the arc, Liberty knocked down fewer trifectas away (8.8 per game) than at home (11.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.7%) than at home (39.6%) too.

Liberty Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Wichita State W 83-66 HTC Center
11/19/2023 Vermont W 71-61 HTC Center
11/25/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 99-62 Liberty Arena
11/30/2023 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena
12/1/2023 Charleston (SC) - FAU Arena
12/5/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Liberty Arena

