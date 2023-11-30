The Washington Capitals, including John Carlson, take the ice Thursday against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Carlson's props? Here is some information to assist you.

John Carlson vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Carlson Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Carlson has averaged 26:01 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Carlson has scored a goal in one of 19 games this season.

Carlson has a point in nine of 19 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In eight of 19 games this season, Carlson has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Carlson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 51.2% chance of Carlson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Carlson Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-17).

