Will Joel Edmundson Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 30?
Can we count on Joel Edmundson scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals match up against the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Joel Edmundson score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Edmundson stats and insights
- Edmundson is yet to score through five games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
- Edmundson has no points on the power play.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
