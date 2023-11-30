On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Hendrix Lapierre going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Hendrix Lapierre score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Lapierre stats and insights

  • Lapierre has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
  • Lapierre has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.4 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 76 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

