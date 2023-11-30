The Washington Capitals, with Dylan Strome, will be in action Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. If you'd like to wager on Strome's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Dylan Strome vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Strome Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Strome has averaged 17:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

In Strome's 19 games played this season he's scored in six of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In seven of 19 games this year, Strome has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Strome has an assist in two of 19 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Strome hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Strome has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Strome Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -17 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 19 Games 2 10 Points 0 8 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

