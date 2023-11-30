The Anaheim Ducks (9-13) will aim to break a seven-game losing streak when they take on the Washington Capitals (11-6-2) at home on Thursday, November 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Capitals' offense has put up 27 goals over their last 10 outings, while their defense has given up 22 goals. They have not scored a power-play goal over that span, on 25 power-play opportunities. They are 7-2-1 over those games.

Here's our pick for who will capture the victory in Thursday's game.

Capitals vs. Ducks Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Ducks 3, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Ducks (-110)

Ducks (-110) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals vs Ducks Additional Info

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals have earned a record of 3-2-5 in overtime games to contribute to an overall mark of 11-6-2.

In the seven games Washington has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 10 points.

This season the Capitals registered only one goal in three games and they lost every time.

When Washington has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned nine points (4-0-1 record).

The Capitals have earned 15 points in their eight games with three or more goals scored.

Washington has scored a single power-play goal in three games this season and has registered four points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Washington has posted a record of 3-3-2 (eight points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 7-3-0 to register 14 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Ducks Rank Ducks AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 28th 2.68 Goals Scored 2.32 31st 24th 3.45 Goals Allowed 2.68 8th 26th 29 Shots 28.3 29th 23rd 31.9 Shots Allowed 30.6 18th 12th 21.43% Power Play % 5.66% 32nd 15th 79.59% Penalty Kill % 79.31% 17th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Capitals vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.