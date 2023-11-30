Alexander Ovechkin and Frank Vatrano are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Washington Capitals and the Anaheim Ducks play at Honda Center on Thursday (at 10:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Capitals vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs. Ducks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Ovechkin is one of Washington's top contributors (12 total points), having amassed five goals and seven assists.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Nov. 29 0 0 0 2 at Sharks Nov. 27 0 0 0 5 vs. Oilers Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 vs. Sabres Nov. 22 0 0 0 4 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 18 1 0 1 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

John Carlson has totaled 11 points (0.6 per game), scoring one goal and adding 10 assists.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Nov. 29 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Nov. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Oilers Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 22 0 2 2 7 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 18 0 0 0 3

Dylan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Dylan Strome's season total of 10 points has come from eight goals and two assists.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Nov. 29 0 0 0 0 at Sharks Nov. 27 0 0 0 4 vs. Oilers Nov. 24 0 0 0 0 vs. Sabres Nov. 22 1 1 2 1 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 18 0 1 1 1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Vatrano has scored 13 goals (0.6 per game) and collected eight assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Anaheim offense with 21 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 3.7 shots per game, shooting 16%.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Nov. 28 0 1 1 8 at Oilers Nov. 26 0 0 0 4 vs. Kings Nov. 24 0 1 1 3 vs. Canadiens Nov. 22 1 1 2 4 vs. Blues Nov. 19 0 0 0 5

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Mason McTavish has helped lead the attack for Anaheim this season with 10 goals and 11 assists.

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Oilers Nov. 26 0 0 0 2 vs. Kings Nov. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 22 2 1 3 4 vs. Blues Nov. 19 1 0 1 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.