Capitals vs. Ducks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 30
The Washington Capitals (11-6-2) visit the Anaheim Ducks (9-13, losers of seven straight) at Honda Center. The contest on Thursday, November 30 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT.
The Capitals have a 7-2-1 record in their last 10 contests. They have scored 27 total goals (without scoring a power-play goal, on 25opportunities while conceding 22 goals to their opponents.
Here is our pick for who will capture the win in Thursday's game.
Capitals vs. Ducks Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this game expects a final tally of Ducks 3, Capitals 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+100)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)
Capitals vs Ducks Additional Info
|Capitals vs Ducks Odds/Over/Under
|Capitals vs Ducks Player Props
|Capitals vs Ducks Betting Trends & Stats
Capitals Splits and Trends
- The Capitals have an 11-6-2 record overall, with a 3-2-5 record in matchups that have required overtime.
- In the seven games Washington has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 4-1-2 record (good for 10 points).
- In the three games this season the Capitals recorded just one goal, they lost every time.
- Washington has finished 4-0-1 in the five games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering nine points).
- The Capitals have scored at least three goals in eight games (7-0-1, 15 points).
- In the three games when Washington has scored a single power-play goal, it went 2-1-0 to register four points.
- In games when it has outshot its opponent, Washington is 3-3-2 (eight points).
- The Capitals' opponents have had more shots in 10 games. The Capitals finished 7-3-0 in those matchups (14 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Capitals Rank
|Capitals AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|31st
|2.32
|Goals Scored
|2.68
|28th
|8th
|2.68
|Goals Allowed
|3.45
|24th
|29th
|28.3
|Shots
|29
|26th
|18th
|30.6
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|23rd
|32nd
|5.66%
|Power Play %
|21.43%
|12th
|17th
|79.31%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.59%
|15th
Capitals vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
