The Anaheim Ducks (9-13) have -110 moneyline odds to win when they host an expected tight game against the Washington Capitals (11-6-2), who have -110 odds, on Thursday, November 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT.

Capitals vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Capitals vs. Ducks Total and Moneyline

Capitals vs. Ducks Betting Trends

In 11 of 21 matches this season, Anaheim and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

The Ducks have been listed as a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).

The Capitals have been the underdog 12 times this season, and upset their opponent in six, or 50.0%, of those games.

Anaheim is 1-2 (victorious in only 33.3% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.

Washington has a record of 6-6 in games when oddsmakers list the team at -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Capitals Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Dylan Strome 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-133) 2.5 (+130) Evgeny Kuznetsov 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (+100) Alexander Ovechkin 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-222) 3.5 (-161)

Capitals Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-8-0 3-7 5-5-0 6.5 2.2 4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-8-0 2.2 4 8 25.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 5-5 3-7-0 6.2 2.7 2.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 2.7 2.2 0 0.0% Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-6 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

