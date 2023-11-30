Going into a matchup with the Anaheim Ducks (9-13), the Washington Capitals (11-6-2) will be monitoring three players on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30 at Honda Center.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles
Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip
T.J. Oshie RW Out Upper Body

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles
Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body
Trevor Zegras C Out Lower Body
Ilya Lyubushkin D Questionable Upper Body
Radko Gudas D Questionable Lower Body

Capitals vs. Ducks Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
  • Location: Anaheim, California
  • Arena: Honda Center

Capitals Season Insights

  • The Capitals have 44 goals this season (2.3 per game), 31st in the NHL.
  • Washington gives up 2.7 goals per game (51 total), the second-fewest in the NHL.
  • With a goal differential of -7, they are 21st in the league.

Ducks Season Insights

  • The Ducks' 59 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 26th in the NHL.
  • Their goal differential (-17) ranks 29th in the league.

Capitals vs. Ducks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Ducks (-110) Capitals (-110) 6

