Going into a matchup with the Anaheim Ducks (9-13), the Washington Capitals (11-6-2) will be monitoring three players on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30 at Honda Center.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip T.J. Oshie RW Out Upper Body

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body Trevor Zegras C Out Lower Body Ilya Lyubushkin D Questionable Upper Body Radko Gudas D Questionable Lower Body

Capitals vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Arena: Honda Center

Capitals Season Insights

The Capitals have 44 goals this season (2.3 per game), 31st in the NHL.

Washington gives up 2.7 goals per game (51 total), the second-fewest in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -7, they are 21st in the league.

Ducks Season Insights

The Ducks' 59 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 26th in the NHL.

Their goal differential (-17) ranks 29th in the league.

Capitals vs. Ducks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Ducks (-110) Capitals (-110) 6

