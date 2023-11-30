Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Augusta County, Virginia today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Augusta County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central High School - Woodstock at Stuarts Draft High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 30

6:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Stuarts Draft, VA

Stuarts Draft, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Defiance High School at Turner Ashby High School