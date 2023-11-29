The Orlando Magic (12-5) take on the Washington Wizards (3-14) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Amway Center. Kyle Kuzma of the Wizards is a player to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Magic

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL, MNMT

Wizards' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Wizards topped the Pistons on Monday, 126-107. Kuzma scored a team-high 32 points (and added eight assists and 12 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 32 12 8 0 0 2 Deni Avdija 16 6 5 0 0 1 Danilo Gallinari 16 2 2 0 0 3

Wizards vs Magic Additional Info

Wizards Players to Watch

Kuzma's averages for the season are 23.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists, making 47.1% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Deni Avdija averages 12.1 points, 5.5 boards and 3.5 assists, making 51.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.

The Wizards get 17.3 points, 2.6 boards and 3.6 assists per game from Jordan Poole.

Tyus Jones' averages for the season are 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists, making 50.3% of his shots from the floor and 34% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

The Wizards receive 9.7 points per game from Daniel Gafford, plus 7.7 boards and 1.3 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 22.3 5.8 5.8 0.4 0.7 2.3 Daniel Gafford 10.8 8.2 1.5 1 1.7 0 Deni Avdija 11.4 5.6 3.5 0.8 0.3 1.1 Tyus Jones 11.8 2.9 4.5 0.6 0.1 0.8 Jordan Poole 15.4 2.8 3.4 0.8 0.2 1.5

