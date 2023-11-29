The Orlando Magic (12-5) are 9.5-point favorites as they look to build on a five-game home winning streak when they take on the Washington Wizards (3-14) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Amway Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and MNMT. The matchup's over/under is set at 233.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wizards vs. Magic Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: BSFL and MNMT

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Magic -9.5 233.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

  • Washington's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 233.5 points in 10 of 17 outings.
  • The average total for Washington's games this season has been 240.1, 6.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Washington has an 8-9-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Wizards have been victorious in two, or 13.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Washington has not won as an underdog of +340 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
  • Washington has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wizards vs Magic Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Magic 4 23.5% 112.6 228.7 107.4 231.4 222.6
Wizards 10 58.8% 116.1 228.7 124 231.4 236.8

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

  • Washington has gone 1-9 over its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Wizards have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.
  • Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .143 (1-6-0). On the road, it is .700 (7-3-0).
  • The Wizards' 116.1 points per game are 8.7 more points than the 107.4 the Magic give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 107.4 points, Washington is 7-6 against the spread and 3-10 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Wizards vs. Magic Betting Splits

Wizards and Magic Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Wizards 8-9 2-3 10-7
Magic 14-3 0-0 7-10

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs. Magic Point Insights

Wizards Magic
116.1
Points Scored (PG)
 112.6
9
NBA Rank (PPG)
 18
7-6
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 3-0
3-10
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 3-0
124
Points Allowed (PG)
 107.4
29
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 5
3-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 11-0
2-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 10-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.