The Navy Midshipmen (0-4) are favored (-4.5) to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the VMI Keydets (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Navy Alumni Hall. The game airs on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 141.5.

VMI vs. Navy Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Annapolis, Maryland

Venue: Navy Alumni Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Navy -4.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Keydets Betting Records & Stats

VMI's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 141.5 points in three of five outings.

VMI's games this year have had a 148.6-point total on average, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

VMI has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.

VMI has been posted as the underdog five times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Keydets have not won as an underdog of +165 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

VMI has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

VMI vs. Navy Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 141.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Navy 11 39.3% 69.4 138.8 64.9 141.7 134.1 VMI 15 57.7% 69.4 138.8 76.8 141.7 142.1

Additional VMI Insights & Trends

The Keydets put up 7.2 more points per game (75.7) than the Midshipmen give up to opponents (68.5).

VMI has put together a 1-2 ATS record and a 2-3 overall record in games it scores more than 68.5 points.

VMI vs. Navy Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Navy 15-13-0 5-7 18-10-0 VMI 10-16-0 10-14 15-11-0

VMI vs. Navy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Navy VMI 9-6 Home Record 6-8 9-7 Away Record 1-14 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-8-0 9-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 69.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.2 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

