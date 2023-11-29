The VMI Keydets (2-5) will visit the Navy Midshipmen (0-4) after losing five road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

VMI vs. Navy Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland

Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland TV: ESPN+

VMI Stats Insights

VMI is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.

The Keydets are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Midshipmen sit at 170th.

The Keydets put up 7.2 more points per game (75.7) than the Midshipmen give up to opponents (68.5).

When it scores more than 68.5 points, VMI is 2-3.

VMI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, VMI put up 73.2 points per game last season, 8.7 more than it averaged on the road (64.5).

The Keydets allowed 72.6 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 away.

VMI knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10.2 per game) than on the road (8.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.0%) than away (33.8%).

