The VMI Keydets (2-5) will visit the Navy Midshipmen (0-4) after losing five road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

VMI vs. Navy Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VMI Stats Insights

  • VMI is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.
  • The Keydets are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Midshipmen sit at 170th.
  • The Keydets put up 7.2 more points per game (75.7) than the Midshipmen give up to opponents (68.5).
  • When it scores more than 68.5 points, VMI is 2-3.

VMI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, VMI put up 73.2 points per game last season, 8.7 more than it averaged on the road (64.5).
  • The Keydets allowed 72.6 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 away.
  • VMI knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10.2 per game) than on the road (8.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.0%) than away (33.8%).

VMI Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Northern Arizona L 78-69 Desert Diamond Arena
11/22/2023 @ Air Force L 64-54 Clune Arena
11/25/2023 Clarks Summit W 100-63 Cameron Hall
11/29/2023 @ Navy - Navy Alumni Hall
12/2/2023 Presbyterian - Cameron Hall
12/9/2023 American - Cameron Hall

