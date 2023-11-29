The Virginia Tech Hokies (2-1) meet the Auburn Tigers (1-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Neville Arena. The game will begin at 9:15 PM ET and be available via ESPN2.

Virginia Tech vs. Auburn Game Information

Virginia Tech Top Players (2022-23)

  • Justyn Mutts: 13.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Grant Basile: 16.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Sean Pedulla: 15.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Hunter Cattoor: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lynn Kidd: 5.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Auburn Top Players (2022-23)

  • Johni Broome: 14.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • Wendell Green Jr.: 13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jaylin Williams: 11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Allen Flanigan: 10.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • K.D. Johnson: 8.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Virginia Tech vs. Auburn Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Auburn Rank Auburn AVG Virginia Tech AVG Virginia Tech Rank
149th 72.8 Points Scored 74.1 119th
102nd 67.7 Points Allowed 70.1 177th
117th 32.6 Rebounds 30.6 251st
76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 7.2 289th
274th 6.5 3pt Made 8.3 74th
101st 14.1 Assists 15.5 29th
152nd 11.6 Turnovers 9.6 19th

