Wednesday's contest at Neville Arena has the Auburn Tigers (4-1) squaring off against the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) at 9:15 PM ET on November 29. Our computer prediction projects a 77-70 victory for Auburn, who are favored by our model.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Virginia Tech vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Virginia Tech vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 77, Virginia Tech 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia Tech vs. Auburn

Computer Predicted Spread: Auburn (-6.3)

Auburn (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.8

Auburn has a 2-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Virginia Tech, who is 4-3-0 ATS. A total of two out of the Tigers' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Hokies' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies are outscoring opponents by nine points per game, with a +63 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.9 points per game (145th in college basketball) and allow 67.9 per contest (125th in college basketball).

Virginia Tech is 305th in the country at 29.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 29.9 its opponents average.

Virginia Tech connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (155th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.9 on average.

Virginia Tech has committed 4.2 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.9 (56th in college basketball) while forcing 14.1 (83rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.