The Auburn Tigers (4-1) will look to continue a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Neville Arena. This matchup is at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN2.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. Virginia Tech matchup in this article.

Virginia Tech vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Virginia Tech vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline Virginia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Auburn (-9.5) 150.5 -500 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Auburn (-9.5) 151.5 -480 +360 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Virginia Tech vs. Auburn Betting Trends

Virginia Tech has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Auburn has won two games against the spread this season.

Tigers games have hit the over twice this season.

Virginia Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Virginia Tech's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.

