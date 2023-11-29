Tyus Jones and his Washington Wizards teammates take on the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 27, Jones put up 12 points and four assists in a 126-107 win versus the Pistons.

In this piece we'll break down Jones' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.9 11.8 Rebounds -- 2.8 2.9 Assists 4.5 4.9 4.5 PRA -- 18.6 19.2 PR -- 13.7 14.7 3PM 1.5 1.1 0.8



Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Magic

Jones is responsible for attempting 10.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.4 per game.

He's connected on 1.1 threes per game, or 8.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jones' opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 102.8 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 11th in possessions per game with 105.6.

The Magic allow 107.4 points per game, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 39.5 rebounds per game, the Magic are the best squad in the league.

The Magic allow 22.7 assists per contest, second-ranked in the NBA.

The Magic are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyus Jones vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/28/2023 34 7 6 8 0 0 2 1/5/2023 25 12 3 8 2 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.