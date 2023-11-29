Will Trevor van Riemsdyk Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 29?
Should you wager on Trevor van Riemsdyk to find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals and the Los Angeles Kings go head to head on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Trevor van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
van Riemsdyk stats and insights
- van Riemsdyk is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.
- van Riemsdyk has no points on the power play.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 45 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
van Riemsdyk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|17:56
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:13
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|15:48
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:09
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|1:34
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|22:00
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:17
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|21:22
|Home
|L 4-1
Capitals vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
