The Washington Capitals, with Tom Wilson, take the ice Wednesday against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Wilson's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tom Wilson vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wilson Season Stats Insights

Wilson has averaged 18:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Wilson has a goal in four games this year through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Wilson has a point in eight of 18 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Wilson has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

Wilson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Wilson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Wilson Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 45 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +31.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 18 Games 1 9 Points 0 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.