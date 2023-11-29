Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tazewell County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Tazewell County, Virginia today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Tazewell County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Richlands High School at Castlewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Castlewood, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
