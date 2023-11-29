Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Suffolk County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Suffolk County, Virginia is happening today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Suffolk County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Windsor High School at Nansemond River High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.