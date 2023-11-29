The Radford Highlanders (5-3) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Chartway Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Radford vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Radford Stats Insights

The Highlanders have shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Monarchs have averaged.

Radford has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.

The Highlanders are the 103rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Monarchs sit at 151st.

The Highlanders score only 4.9 more points per game (75.5) than the Monarchs allow their opponents to score (70.6).

When it scores more than 70.6 points, Radford is 4-1.

Radford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Radford averaged 6.6 more points per game at home (72.5) than away (65.9).

The Highlanders conceded 62.6 points per game at home last season, and 65.4 on the road.

At home, Radford drained 6.2 triples per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.4). Radford's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.6%) than on the road (35.2%) as well.

Radford Upcoming Schedule