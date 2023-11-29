Wednesday's game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-1) and Norfolk State Spartans (6-1) at Williams Arena has a projected final score of 67-52 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Minnesota, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 29.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Spartans secured a 58-51 victory over Colgate.

Norfolk State vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Norfolk State vs. Minnesota Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 67, Norfolk State 52

Other MEAC Predictions

Norfolk State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Spartans took down the Drexel Dragons 51-49 on November 8.

Norfolk State has one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Norfolk State is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.

Norfolk State 2023-24 Best Wins

51-49 on the road over Drexel (No. 129) on November 8

58-51 over Colgate (No. 180) on November 26

67-53 at home over Appalachian State (No. 217) on November 16

66-64 on the road over William & Mary (No. 232) on November 6

70-46 on the road over Radford (No. 336) on November 12

Norfolk State Leaders

Kierra Wheeler: 14.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 52.1 FG%

14.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 52.1 FG% Niya Fields: 8.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 44.7 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (12-for-22)

8.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 44.7 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (12-for-22) Danaijah Williams: 8.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

8.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Makoye Diawara: 7.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 39.1 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

7.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 39.1 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Da'Brya Clark: 8.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 25.9 FG%

Norfolk State Performance Insights

The Spartans have a +43 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.1 points per game. They're putting up 58.0 points per game, 289th in college basketball, and are allowing 51.9 per contest to rank 22nd in college basketball.

