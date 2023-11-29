Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 29?
When the Washington Capitals take on the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Aube-Kubel stats and insights
- In one of six games this season, Aube-Kubel scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.
- Aube-Kubel has zero points on the power play.
- Aube-Kubel's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 45 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
