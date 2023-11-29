When the Washington Capitals take on the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Aube-Kubel stats and insights

  • In one of six games this season, Aube-Kubel scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.
  • Aube-Kubel has zero points on the power play.
  • Aube-Kubel's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 45 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

