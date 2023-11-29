Will Nick Jensen find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals face off against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nick Jensen score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jensen stats and insights

Jensen is yet to score through 18 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Kings.

Jensen has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 45 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jensen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:35 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:24 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:54 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:56 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:15 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:37 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:34 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 23:53 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:58 Home L 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.