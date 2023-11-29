Will Nic Dowd Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 29?
Can we count on Nic Dowd lighting the lamp when the Washington Capitals match up against the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Dowd stats and insights
- In one of nine games this season, Dowd scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Kings yet this season.
- Dowd has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 45 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the league.
- So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Dowd recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:37
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:35
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|15:41
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:36
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:42
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|16:28
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Away
|W 4-2
|10/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:59
|Home
|L 4-0
Capitals vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
