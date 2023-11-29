For details on which players are in, and which players are out, for Wednesday's NBA slate, you've come to the right place. In the piece below, you'll find the complete NBA injury report, which features updated injury info for each team.

Sign up with our links for Fubo and Max to catch NBA action all season long!

Today's NBA Injury Report

Magic vs. Wizards Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on BSFL and MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)

Magic Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr., C: Out (Hand), Markelle Fultz, PG: Out (Knee), Jonathan Isaac, PF: Questionable (Ankle)

Wizards Injuries: Ryan Rollins, PG: Questionable (Knee), Delon Wright, PG: Out (Knee)

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Pistons vs. Lakers Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA (Watch this game on Fubo)

Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic, SF: Out (Calf), Monte Morris, PG: Out (Quadricep), Joe Harris, SG: Out (Shoulder)

Lakers Injuries: LeBron James, SF: Questionable (Calf), Cameron Reddish, SF: Questionable (Adductor), Anthony Davis, PF: Questionable (Adductor/Hip), Rui Hachimura, PF: Out (Nose), Jarred Vanderbilt, PF: Out (Heel), Gabe Vincent, PG: Out (Knee)

Raptors vs. Suns Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on TSN and AZFamily (Watch this game on Fubo)

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko, C: Out (Respiratory)

Suns Injuries: Kevin Durant, SF: Questionable (Foot), Grayson Allen, SG: Questionable (Illness), Bradley Beal, SG: Out (Back), Damion Lee, SG: Out (Knee)

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans vs. 76ers Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on BSNO and NBCS-PH (Watch this game on Fubo)

Pelicans Injuries: Trey Murphy III, SF: Questionable (Knee), CJ McCollum, SG: Questionable (Lung), Matt Ryan, SF: Questionable (Calf)

76ers Injuries: Kelly Oubre Jr., SF: Out (Rib), Danuel House, SF: Out (Quadricep), Jaden Springer, PG: Out (Illness)

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on BSSE and KJZZ (Watch this game on Fubo)

Grizzlies Injuries: Jake LaRavia, PF: Out (Eye), Xavier Tillman, PF: Out (Knee), Marcus Smart, PG: Out (Ankle), Luke Kennard, SG: Out (Knee), Brandon Clarke, PF: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams, C: Out For Season (Knee)

Jazz Injuries: Kelly Olynyk, C: Questionable (Shoulder), Jordan Clarkson, SG: Questionable (Thigh), Lauri Markkanen, PF: Out (Hamstring)

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets vs. Rockets Injury Report

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on ALT and Space City Home Network (Watch this game on Fubo)

Nuggets Injuries: Hunter Tyson, PF: Questionable (Illness), Aaron Gordon, PF: Questionable (Heel), Jamal Murray, PG: Questionable (Hamstring), Peyton Watson, SG: Questionable (Illness), Nikola Jokic, C: Questionable (Back), Vlatko Cancar, PF: Out (Knee)

Rockets Injuries: Amen Thompson, SF: Out (Ankle), Victor Oladipo, SG: Out (Knee)

Kings vs. Clippers Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KTLA (Watch this game on Fubo)

Kings Injuries: Keegan Murray, SF: Out (Back), Alex Len, C: Out (Ankle)

Clippers Injuries: Brandon Boston Jr., SG: Out (Quadricep), Mason Plumlee, C: Out (Knee)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.