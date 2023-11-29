Can we anticipate Matthew Phillips scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals take on the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matthew Phillips score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Phillips stats and insights

  • In one of 15 games this season, Phillips scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.
  • Phillips has no points on the power play.
  • Phillips averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings are the stingiest squad in the league by giving up 45 total goals (2.4 per game).
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Phillips recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:19 Away L 2-1
11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:52 Home W 3-0
11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 10:26 Away W 4-1
11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:23 Away W 4-2
11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:09 Home L 4-3 OT
11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:42 Home W 2-1
11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:54 Home L 3-0
10/29/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:26 Home W 3-1
10/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 3:18 Home W 3-2 SO
10/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 5:38 Away W 6-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.