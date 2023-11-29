Wednesday's game between the Ohio Bobcats (2-2) and Longwood Lancers (1-4) at Convocation Center Ohio has a projected final score of 78-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Ohio, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Lancers are coming off of a 102-63 loss to Clemson in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Longwood vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Longwood vs. Ohio Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio 78, Longwood 65

Other Big South Predictions

Longwood Schedule Analysis

Longwood has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Longwood Leaders

Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 9.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

9.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Malea Brown: 9.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.0 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

9.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.0 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Janay Turner: 11.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.9 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)

11.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.9 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17) Laney Bone: 5.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 32.3 FG%

5.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 32.3 FG% Adriana Shipp: 7.8 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

Longwood Performance Insights

The Lancers have a -83 scoring differential, falling short by 16.6 points per game. They're putting up 64.8 points per game, 210th in college basketball, and are giving up 81.4 per contest to rank 343rd in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.