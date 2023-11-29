Kyle Kuzma will hope to make a difference for the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Orlando Magic.

Kuzma had 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 126-107 win against the Pistons.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 23.4 22.3 Rebounds 6.5 6.2 5.8 Assists 5.5 4.8 5.8 PRA -- 34.4 33.9 PR -- 29.6 28.1 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.3



Kyle Kuzma Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 21.2% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.4 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 20.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.4 per game.

The Wizards rank 11th in possessions per game with 105.6. His opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 102.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Magic are fifth in the league, giving up 107.4 points per game.

The Magic allow 39.5 rebounds per contest, best in the NBA.

The Magic are the second-ranked team in the league, giving up 22.7 assists per game.

The Magic concede 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/21/2023 32 25 10 6 5 1 0 12/30/2022 31 23 5 6 4 1 0

