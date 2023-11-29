Capitals vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 29
The Los Angeles Kings (13-3-3, on a five-game winning streak) host the Washington Capitals (10-6-2) at Crypto.com Arena. The game on Wednesday, November 29 starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT.
The Capitals have put up 25 goals in their last 10 outings, while allowing 24 goals. They scored no power-play goals over that span, on 28 power-play opportunities. They are 6-3-1 over those games.
Before this matchup, here is who we predict to take home the victory in Wednesday's hockey contest.
Capitals vs. Kings Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final result of Kings 5, Capitals 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-225)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)
Capitals vs Kings Additional Info
Capitals Splits and Trends
- The Capitals have a 3-2-5 record in overtime games this season and a 10-6-2 overall record.
- In the six games Washington has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up eight points.
- This season the Capitals scored just one goal in three games and they lost every time.
- Washington has seven points (3-0-1) when scoring exactly two goals this season.
- The Capitals have scored three or more goals eight times, earning 15 points from those matchups (7-0-1).
- This season, Washington has recorded a lone power-play goal in three games has a record of 2-1-0 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Washington is 3-3-2 (eight points).
- The Capitals' opponents have had more shots in nine games. The Capitals finished 6-3-0 in those contests (12 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|1st
|4
|Goals Scored
|2.33
|31st
|2nd
|2.37
|Goals Allowed
|2.78
|8th
|7th
|32.1
|Shots
|29.1
|26th
|4th
|27.7
|Shots Allowed
|30.2
|15th
|15th
|20.83%
|Power Play %
|5.66%
|32nd
|1st
|89.39%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.18%
|19th
Capitals vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
