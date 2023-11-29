The Los Angeles Kings (13-3-3, on a five-game winning streak) host the Washington Capitals (10-6-2) at Crypto.com Arena. The game on Wednesday, November 29 starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Capitals have put up 25 goals in their last 10 outings, while allowing 24 goals. They scored no power-play goals over that span, on 28 power-play opportunities. They are 6-3-1 over those games.

Before this matchup, here is who we predict to take home the victory in Wednesday's hockey contest.

Capitals vs. Kings Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final result of Kings 5, Capitals 1.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-225)

Kings (-225) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals vs Kings Additional Info

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals have a 3-2-5 record in overtime games this season and a 10-6-2 overall record.

In the six games Washington has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up eight points.

This season the Capitals scored just one goal in three games and they lost every time.

Washington has seven points (3-0-1) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Capitals have scored three or more goals eight times, earning 15 points from those matchups (7-0-1).

This season, Washington has recorded a lone power-play goal in three games has a record of 2-1-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Washington is 3-3-2 (eight points).

The Capitals' opponents have had more shots in nine games. The Capitals finished 6-3-0 in those contests (12 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 1st 4 Goals Scored 2.33 31st 2nd 2.37 Goals Allowed 2.78 8th 7th 32.1 Shots 29.1 26th 4th 27.7 Shots Allowed 30.2 15th 15th 20.83% Power Play % 5.66% 32nd 1st 89.39% Penalty Kill % 78.18% 19th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Capitals vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.