John Carlson and the Washington Capitals will play the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. There are prop bets for Carlson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

John Carlson vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Carlson Season Stats Insights

Carlson's plus-minus this season, in 26:09 per game on the ice, is +1.

Carlson has scored a goal in one of 18 games this season.

In nine of 18 games this season, Carlson has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In eight of 18 games this season, Carlson has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Carlson has an implied probability of 54.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Carlson has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Carlson Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have allowed 45 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+31) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 18 Games 1 11 Points 2 1 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

