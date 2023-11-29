James Madison vs. Buffalo November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Buffalo Bulls (1-2) meet the James Madison Dukes (3-0) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. This matchup will start at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
James Madison vs. Buffalo Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other James Madison Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
James Madison Top Players (2022-23)
- Terrence Edwards: 13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Takal Molson: 11.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mezie Offurum: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Vado Morse: 12 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Freidel: 8.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Buffalo Top Players (2022-23)
- Curtis Jones: 15 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- LaQuill Hardnett: 11.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Zid Powell: 12.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Adams: 11.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Armoni Foster: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
James Madison vs. Buffalo Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|James Madison Rank
|James Madison AVG
|Buffalo AVG
|Buffalo Rank
|14th
|80.5
|Points Scored
|77.5
|45th
|118th
|68.1
|Points Allowed
|77.7
|347th
|35th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|34.8
|35th
|30th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|60th
|104th
|8
|3pt Made
|7
|219th
|150th
|13.4
|Assists
|14.7
|62nd
|265th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|13.9
|332nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.