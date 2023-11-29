The Buffalo Bulls (1-5) will be trying to halt a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the No. 22 James Madison Dukes (6-0) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

James Madison vs. Buffalo Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
James Madison Stats Insights

  • The Dukes make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is three percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (51.1%).
  • In games James Madison shoots better than 51.1% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
  • The Dukes are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulls sit at 209th.
  • The Dukes average eight more points per game (92) than the Bulls give up (84).
  • When James Madison scores more than 84 points, it is 3-0.

James Madison Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively James Madison performed better in home games last year, putting up 86.4 points per game, compared to 74.9 per game away from home.
  • Defensively the Dukes played better in home games last season, ceding 65.2 points per game, compared to 70.8 on the road.
  • When playing at home, James Madison sunk 1.9 more treys per game (9.4) than when playing on the road (7.5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to when playing on the road (33.1%).

James Madison Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Radford W 76-73 Atlantic Union Bank Center
11/21/2023 Southern Illinois W 82-76 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/22/2023 Fresno State W 95-64 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/29/2023 Buffalo - Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/3/2023 Keystone - Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/9/2023 @ Old Dominion - Chartway Arena

