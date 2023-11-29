Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in James City County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in James City County, Virginia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
James City County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Point High School at Bruton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
