The NJIT Highlanders (1-4) hope to snap a three-game road losing streak at the George Mason Patriots (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

George Mason vs. NJIT Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

George Mason Stats Insights

  • The Patriots make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Highlanders have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
  • George Mason has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Highlanders are the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Patriots sit at 131st.
  • The Patriots put up 7.8 fewer points per game (72.0) than the Highlanders give up (79.8).
  • George Mason is 2-0 when scoring more than 79.8 points.

George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • George Mason posted 74.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 10.3 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Patriots surrendered 65.8 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 68.5.
  • When playing at home, George Mason made 0.9 more threes per game (7.7) than in away games (6.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.8%) compared to away from home (35.5%).

George Mason Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Charlotte L 54-49 Flagler Gymnasium
11/20/2023 South Dakota State W 73-71 Flagler Gymnasium
11/25/2023 East Carolina W 81-59 EagleBank Arena
11/29/2023 NJIT - EagleBank Arena
12/2/2023 @ Toledo - Savage Arena
12/5/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena

