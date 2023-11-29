The NJIT Highlanders (1-4) hope to snap a three-game road losing streak at the George Mason Patriots (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

George Mason vs. NJIT Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia TV: ESPN+

George Mason Stats Insights

The Patriots make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Highlanders have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

George Mason has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Highlanders are the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Patriots sit at 131st.

The Patriots put up 7.8 fewer points per game (72.0) than the Highlanders give up (79.8).

George Mason is 2-0 when scoring more than 79.8 points.

George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

George Mason posted 74.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 10.3 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Patriots surrendered 65.8 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 68.5.

When playing at home, George Mason made 0.9 more threes per game (7.7) than in away games (6.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.8%) compared to away from home (35.5%).

George Mason Upcoming Schedule