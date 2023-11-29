Will Evgeny Kuznetsov Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 29?
When the Washington Capitals face off against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Kuznetsov stats and insights
- In three of 16 games this season, Kuznetsov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.
- Kuznetsov has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 9.8% of them.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 45 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Kuznetsov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|23:08
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|21:40
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|19:39
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|2
|2
|0
|23:06
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|22:47
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:34
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:18
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|25:05
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|25:22
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
Capitals vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT
