The Washington Wizards, Daniel Gafford included, take on the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 126-107 win over the Pistons (his previous game) Gafford put up 10 points, nine rebounds, two steals and four blocks.

In this article, we dig into Gafford's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.7 10.8 Rebounds 7.5 7.7 8.2 Assists -- 1.3 1.5 PRA -- 18.7 20.5 PR -- 17.4 19



Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Gafford has made 4.1 field goals per game, which adds up to 8.3% of his team's total makes.

Gafford's opponents, the Magic, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.8 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.6 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

The Magic concede 107.4 points per contest, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

The Magic are the best squad in the NBA, allowing 39.5 rebounds per game.

Conceding 22.7 assists per game, the Magic are the second-ranked squad in the league.

Daniel Gafford vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 33 18 13 1 0 2 1 3/21/2023 24 12 3 0 0 2 1 1/21/2023 24 14 8 2 0 1 1 12/30/2022 26 11 8 0 0 4 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.