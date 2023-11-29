Corey Kispert and his Washington Wizards teammates will match up versus the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 126-107 win over the Pistons, Kispert tallied eight points.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Kispert, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Corey Kispert Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.5 10.9 Rebounds -- 2.8 3.0 Assists -- 1.5 1.8 PRA -- 14.8 15.7 PR -- 13.3 13.9 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.8



Corey Kispert Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Kispert has made 3.6 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 7.7% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 5.2 threes per game, or 14.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Kispert's opponents, the Magic, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.8 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.6 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Magic are fifth in the league, conceding 107.4 points per game.

Conceding 39.5 rebounds per game, the Magic are the best squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Magic have conceded 22.7 per game, second in the NBA.

The Magic are the eighth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Corey Kispert vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 42 27 3 0 9 0 0 3/21/2023 36 9 4 3 1 0 0 1/21/2023 16 8 1 1 2 0 0 12/30/2022 38 11 5 1 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.