On Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals match up against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Connor McMichael going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

McMichael stats and insights

  • McMichael has scored in four of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Kings yet this season.
  • McMichael has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have conceded 45 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

McMichael recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:40 Away L 2-1
11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:05 Home L 5-0
11/22/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:35 Home W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 4-3
11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:57 Home W 3-0
11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 10:22 Away W 4-1
11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:20 Away W 4-2
11/8/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 15:09 Home L 4-3 OT
11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:25 Home W 2-1
11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:23 Home L 3-0

Capitals vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

