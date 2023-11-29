Kevin Fiala and Alexander Ovechkin are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Los Angeles Kings and the Washington Capitals play at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday (opening faceoff at 10:30 PM ET).

Capitals vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Ovechkin's five goals and seven assists in 18 games for Washington add up to 12 total points on the season.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 27 0 0 0 5 vs. Oilers Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 vs. Sabres Nov. 22 0 0 0 4 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 18 1 0 1 2 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 14 0 0 0 3

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)

John Carlson is one of the impact players on offense for Washington with 11 total points (0.6 per game), with one goal and 10 assists in 18 games.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Oilers Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 22 0 2 2 7 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 18 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 14 0 1 1 2

Dylan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)

Dylan Strome has 10 points so far, including eight goals and two assists.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 27 0 0 0 4 vs. Oilers Nov. 24 0 0 0 0 vs. Sabres Nov. 22 1 1 2 1 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 14 1 0 1 3

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

One of Los Angeles' top offensive players this season is Fiala, who has scored 20 points in 19 games (six goals and 14 assists).

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 25 0 1 1 4 at Ducks Nov. 24 2 0 2 4 at Coyotes Nov. 20 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Nov. 18 1 0 1 1 vs. Panthers Nov. 16 1 1 2 4

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Adrian Kempe has eight goals and 12 assists to total 20 points (1.1 per game).

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 25 0 0 0 2 at Ducks Nov. 24 0 2 2 3 at Coyotes Nov. 20 0 0 0 0 vs. Blues Nov. 18 1 1 2 2 vs. Panthers Nov. 16 0 0 0 1

