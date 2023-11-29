Capitals vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Kings (13-3-3) host the Washington Capitals (10-6-2) at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, November 29 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT. The Kings have won five games in a row.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Capitals vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-210)
|Capitals (+170)
|6
|Kings (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have won five, or 45.5%, of the 11 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Washington has played as an underdog on the moneyline of +170 or longer in two games this season, and won both.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 37.0% chance of victory for the Capitals.
- Washington has played six games this season that ended with over 6 goals.
Capitals vs Kings Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals vs. Kings Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|76 (4th)
|Goals
|42 (31st)
|45 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|50 (3rd)
|15 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|3 (32nd)
|7 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (12th)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- Washington owns a 4-6-0 line versus the spread while going 6-3-1 overall over its past 10 games.
- Three of Washington's past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Capitals have averaged a total of 6.2 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 greater than this matchup's total of 6.
- In the last 10 matchups, Capitals' games have had an average of 6.2 goals, 0.3 more than their season-long average.
- The Capitals' 42 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the league.
- The Capitals' 50 total goals allowed (2.8 per game) are the third-fewest in the league.
- They have a -8 goal differential, which ranks 22nd in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.