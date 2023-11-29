Wednesday's NHL slate features a matchup between the heavily favored Los Angeles Kings (13-3-3) and the Washington Capitals (10-6-2) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The Kings are -225 on the moneyline to win at home against the Capitals (+180) in the game, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT.

Capitals vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Capitals vs. Kings Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Capitals vs. Kings Betting Trends

Washington has played six games this season with over 6 goals.

The Kings have won 81.8% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (9-2).

The Capitals have been the underdog 11 times this season, and upset their opponent in five, or 45.5%, of those games.

Los Angeles has been a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in just two games this season, and split them 1-1.

Washington has had moneyline odds of +180 or longer once this season and won that game.

Capitals Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 6-4 2-8-0 6.5 3.70 1.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-1-1 3.70 1.60 8 25.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 4-6 3-7-0 6.2 2.50 2.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 2.50 2.40 0 0.0% Record as ML Favorite 7-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

