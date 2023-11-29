Having won five in a row, the Los Angeles Kings welcome in the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, starting at 10:30 PM ET.

Tune in to watch the Kings and Capitals square off on ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Capitals vs Kings Additional Info

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals concede 2.8 goals per game (50 in total), the third-fewest in the NHL.

The Capitals have 42 goals this season (2.3 per game), 31st in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Capitals are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Capitals have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 25 goals over that stretch.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 18 5 7 12 11 7 0% John Carlson 18 1 10 11 31 14 - Dylan Strome 18 8 2 10 6 16 53.5% Tom Wilson 18 4 5 9 15 17 28.6% Evgeny Kuznetsov 16 4 5 9 16 9 44%

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have allowed 45 total goals (just 2.4 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Kings' 76 total goals (four per game) rank fourth in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Kings are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Kings have given up 1.6 goals per game (16 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that span.

Kings Key Players